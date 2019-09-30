Rangers close play at Globe Life Park with win over Yankees

Lance Lynn allowed one run on two hits over 7 1/3 innings to pick up his 16th win of the season and lead the Texas Rangers to a 6-1 victory over the New York Yankees in the final baseball game played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Shin-Soo Choo doubled and walked three times and scored two runs, Ronald Guzman had two RBIs, and Elvis Andrus and Jose Trevino each had two hits for Texas (78-84), which will move across the street and play in Globe Life Field next season. The $1.1 billion stadium, which will have a retractable roof, would have come in handy on Sunday when the temperature was 93 degrees for the first pitch.

Lynn (16-11) walked one and struck out 10 and retired the final 14 batters he faced to finish to 10-1 in 16 home starts. Aaron Judge hit his 27th homer, one of just three hits for New York (103-59). The American League East Division champion Yankees finished the season with 306 home runs, one fewer than the major league record set by the Central Division champion Minnesota Twins, whom they face in the league Division Series beginning Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

Masahiro Tanaka (11-9) took the loss and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits over three innings in his first relief appearance in 164 major league games. Texas took a 1-0 lead in first inning when Choo led off with a walk, advanced to second on an infield single by Andrus, took third on a double steal and scored when catcher Gary Sanchez's throw bounced into left field for an error.

Judge tied it in the third with a 408-foot homer to left, but the Rangers took the lead for good in the bottom half of the inning when Choo, who had lined a double to left and advanced to third on a single by Andrus, scored on an errant pick-off throw by Tanaka. Andrus then scored for a 3-1 lead on an RBI single by Danny Santana. Guzman extended the lead to 5-1 in the fifth with a two-run single, and Willie Calhoun added a sacrifice fly in the sixth to end the scoring.

Texas finished with a 1,145-936 record in regular-season games at Globe Life Park, which opened on April 11, 1994. The Rangers open their new stadium on March 31, 2020, against the Los Angeles Angels.

