Seahawks sack Murray, Cardinals in 27-10 win

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson passed for 240 yards and a touchdown and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney made a one-handed pass interception and returned it for a touchdown as the Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-10 on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Chris Carson had 104 yards rushing and tight Will Dissly had seven receptions, including a touchdown, for the Seahawks (3-1), who have won six of their past seven games in Arizona.

Clowney sniffed out an attempted screen pass in the right flat and a made a left-handed interception, and his 27-yard return at 4:15 of the first quarter gave the Seahawks a quick 10-0 lead. Rookie Kyler Murray passed for 241 yards and rushed for his first NFL touchdown for the Cardinals (0-3-1), who suffered their second straight winless September after never having such a start since moving to Arizona in 1988.

Arizona's David Johnson had eight receptions for 99 yards and rushed for 40 yards. Murray had 27 yards rushing. Murray, who completed 22 of 32 passes, was sacked four times and has been sacked 20 times this season. Wilson was 22-of-28 passing without an interception.

Murray's 9-yard touchdown run with 10:21 remaining cut the Seattle lead to 20-10 before C.J. Prosise capped Seattle's 75-yard drive that lasted more than eight minutes with a 9-yard touchdown run with 2:13 remaining. Seattle's Jason Myers opened the scoring when he made a 33-yard field goal in the first quarter, after Arizona's Zane Gonzalez missed a 43-yarder, one of his two first-half misses.

Clowney's return came on the next series, and Wilson completed a 9-yard scoring pass to Dissly for a 17-3 lead with 10:48 remaining in the second quarter. Dissly has four touchdowns this season, and tight ends have five touchdowns against the Cardinals. Myers' second field goal made it 20-3 at halftime. That score stood until Murray capped an 80-yard drive with his touchdown run on a quarterback draw early in the fourth quarter.

