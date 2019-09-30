Jones goes to 2-0 as Giants handle Redskins

Daniel Jones improved to 2-0 as an NFL starter, throwing for 225 yards and a touchdown Sunday as the New York Giants shut down the sloppy Washington Redskins for a 24-3 win in East Rutherford, N.J. Jones completed 23 of 31 passes with two interceptions as he won what turned into a battle of rookie quarterbacks. Washington (0-4) benched starter Case Keenum in the second quarter for Dwayne Haskins, its first-round pick out of Ohio State.

Haskins moved the Redskins to the New York 1 on his first possession, but they bogged down and had to settle for Dustin Hopkins' 21-yard field goal with 2:14 left in the half. That was basically it for Washington, which managed only 176 total yards and eight first downs against a defense which had allowed at least 28 points in its first three games.

Keenum was 6 of 11 for 37 yards with an interception on the game's third play. Haskins went 9 of 17 for 107 yards and three picks. Haskins' first interception resulted in a 32-yard touchdown return by Jabrill Peppers with 1:19 left in the third quarter, the final points of the game.

Jones put the Giants (2-2) ahead to stay just 6:15 into the game, finding Wayne Gallman all alone in the right flat for a 6-yard scoring strike, eight plays after Keenum's early pick. Gallman made it 14-0 on a 1-yard plunge with 12:01 remaining in the first half. Making his first start in place of the injured Saquon Barkley (ankle), Gallman enjoyed a solid game, rushing 18 times for 63 yards and catching six passes for 55 yards.

On his last possession of the first half, Jones drove the Giants 63 yards in 10 plays. Aldrick Rosas converted a 30-yard field goal with seven seconds left to give New York a 17-3 halftime lead. In addition to their four turnovers, the Redskins committed 12 penalties for 58 yards.

