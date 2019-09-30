Rugby-New Zealand team to play Canada

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen named the following side to play Canada in their World Cup Pool B clash at Oita on Wednesday:

Team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Jordie Barrett, 13-Jack Goodhue, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-TJ Perenara, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Matt Todd, 6-Shannon Frizell, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Patrick Tuipulotu, 3-Angus Ta'avao, 2-Liam Coltman, 1-Atu Moli Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Ofa Tuungafasi, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Sam Whitelock, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-Brad Weber, 22-Ryan Crotty, 23-Ben Smith

