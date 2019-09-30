Raiders pounce early in win over Colts

The visiting Oakland Raiders scored on consecutive offensive plays in the first quarter to build an early lead, and defensive back Erik Harris thwarted a late Indianapolis rally with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 31-24 victory over the Colts on Sunday afternoon. Playing for the second time in a six-week stretch without a home game, the Raiders (2-2) got two touchdown passes from Derek Carr.

Jacoby Brissett passed for 265 yards and three touchdowns, including a 48-yard connection with tight end Eric Ebron with 1:10 remaining, but it wasn't enough as the Colts (2-2) had their two-game winning streak ended. Harris' score came after Indianapolis had rallied within 24-17 with 5:27 to play on a 4-yard pass from Brissett to Chester Rogers.

After a Raiders punt, the Colts managed one first down before Harris stepped in front of a Brissett pass along the left sideline and easily galloped 30 yards with just 2:09 to go. The Raiders built their early lead on the strength of two touchdowns in a 66-second span.

Carr capped a 10-play, 75-yard, game-opening drive with an 18-yard connection with backup tight end Foster Moreau. Then, after a Colts punt, Trevor Davis took a handoff on an end-around and scampered 60 yards for a second score, stunningly putting Oakland up 14-0 just 6:57 into the game.

The Raiders led 21-10 at halftime, with Carr's second TD pass -- a 19-yarder to Tyrell Williams -- offsetting a 5-yard Brissett connection with tight end Jack Doyle. Carr completed 21 of 31 passes for 189 yards as the Raiders snapped a two-game losing streak despite losing linebacker Vontaze Burfict to an ejection in the first half that resulted from a helmet-to-helmet hit.

The Raiders outgained the Colts 377-346, including 188-81 on the ground. Oakland's Josh Jacobs was the game's leading rusher with 79 yards on 17 carries, while the Colts' Zach Pascal led all receivers with 72 yards on four catches.

