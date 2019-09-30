The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

SPO-ATH-WORLD-IND

Indian 4x400m mixed relay team finishes 7th in World C'ships Doha, Sep 30 (PTI) The Indian 4x400m mixed relay team finished seventh in the final race of the World Championships with a season best effort here.

SPO-TENNIS-NAGAL

Sumit Nagal wins title at ATP Challenger, achieves career-best ranking of 135 Buenos Aires (Argentina), Sep 30 (PTI) Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal notched up a straight-set win over home favourite Facundo Bognis to claim the men's singles title at the USD 54,160 ATP Challenger Tournament here.

SPO-CHAPPELL

Chappell concerned about effects of climate change on Test cricket Melbourne, Sep 30 (PTI) Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell believes Test cricket is threatened not just by the rising popularity of T20s but also climate change, something that the boards around the globe need to pay serious attention.

SPO-IND-MAHARAJ

Want to replicate Ashwin and Jadeja's consistency: Maharaj By Bharat Sharma

Visaskhapatnam, Sep 30 (PTI) South Africa's most experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj wants to be as consistent as seasoned Indian duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin during the upcoming three-Test starting on Wednesday.

SPO-NAGAL-INTERVIEW Disappointed no one is supporting me even after giving Federer a fight: Nagal

By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) With his fearless approach, Sumit Nagal impressed iconic Roger Federer at the US Open and then took it forward by making two finals on the Challenger circuit, but the youngster is flabbergasted that people are just "walking away" when he needs support.

SPO-BASKET-NBA

We want to promote basketball in India: WNBA legend Hoffman Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Women's NBA legend Ebony Hoffman on Monday said the US-based National Basketball Association (NBA) was coming to India with the intention of popularising the sport.

SPO-NBA-INITIATIVE

NBA to tip-off grassroots community programmes in Mumbai Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) The National Basketball Association (NBA) will begin a series of grassroots community, youth basketball and elite development events and programmes set to impact thousands of young people, teachers, coaches and families across Mumbai.

SPO-GOLF-ADITI

Aditi Ashok finishes 8th in Spain Barcelona, Sep 30 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok finished in the Top-10 for the second straight year at the Estrella Damm Mediterranean Open golf tournament here.

