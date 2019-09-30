Alyssa Healy enters 'Club 100' in T20 Internationals

One of Australian team's key players in recent years, wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy on Monday became the ninth woman to appear in 100 Twenty20 Internationals. The 29-year-old is only the second Australian to achieve the feat after Ellyse Perry, an ICC statement said.

Healy got there during the second T20 International against Sri Lanka at North Sydney Oval. Australia's season got underway on Sunday with the first of three T20Is against Sri Lanka in Sydney, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series in Brisbane.

Healy has been one of Australia's top players in recent times and was also named the ICC T20I Player of the Year last December. Since the 2017 50-over World Cup, she has scored more runs in limited-overs cricket than any of her Australian teammates.

She was the Player of the Series in the previous edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Healy made her T20I debut as a 19-year-old in February 2010.

Australia is also scheduled to host India and England in a tri-series before the T20 World Cup.

