Brady has 'mixed emotions' after win over Bills

Tom Brady wasn't singing a happy tune on Monday despite helping the New England Patriots improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2015 following a 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. Brady completed just 18 of 39 passes for 150 yards and threw his first interception of the season on Sunday. All told, the Patriots mustered 224 yards of total offense in a victory that saw the team's defense record four picks and five sacks.

"I am frustrated when we don't play well," the 42-year-old Brady said in his weekly interview on sports radio WEEI on Monday. "I am frustrated when we don't score points. I am happy when we win. It's a lot of mixed emotions. "I think when you win a game it's never like, 'Man, I am 100 percent in great spirits.' Certainly when you lose sometimes it's not like I am 100 percent negative. I am trying to be realistic about how I felt out there with how the game was going and our rhythm. I am just dealing with a lot of different emotions, the ups and downs, the mental grind of the game, the physical grind of the game. It's a lot of mixed emotions."

Brady will have a chance to atone for his pedestrian performance next Sunday when New England visits the winless Washington Redskins (0-4).

