Athletics-Edris retains 5,000 metres world title in thrilling finale

Ethiopia's Muktar Edris won a thrilling battle over the last 200 metres to retain his title in the 5,000 metres at the world athletics championships on Monday. The 25-year-old, roared on by a noisy contingent of flag-waving Ethiopian fans in the crowd, outsprinted compatriot Selemon Barega to win in 12 minutes 58.85 seconds.

It was the first 5,000 world championship final since 2005 not to feature Britain's Mo Farah who has won the title three times. Mo Ahmed took the bronze to win Canada's first-ever world championship medal over the distance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)