SPO-IND-LD PREVIEW Rohit begins life as Test opener, Saha in for Pant

By Bharat Sharma Visakhapatnam, Oct 1 (PTI) Limited overs phenomenon Rohit Sharma starts life as a Test opener but the embattled Rishabh Pant will not be there when India begins the experiment with the first match against South Africa here on Wednesday.

SPO-KOHLI-LD ROHIT

Rohit will be given enough space to find his game in red-ball cricket: Kohli By Bharat Sharma

Visakhapatnam, Oct 1 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday threw his weight behind Rohit Sharma, saying his promotion to the opening slot in Tests could end up making the line-up "more lethal" and the stylish batsman will be given enough "space" to find his game in red-ball cricket.

SPO-IND-LD SAHA Saha to replace Pant for Test series opener against South Africa

By Bharat Sharma Visakhapatnam, Oct 1 (PTI) Wriddhiman Saha will replace the struggling Rishabh Pant in the Indian line-up for the first Test against South Africa, captain Virat Kohli announced here on Tuesday, calling the Bengal player the "best wicketkeeper" in the world.

SPO-IND-DUPLESSIS

I have learnt my lessons from 2015 tour: Du Plessis Visakhapatnam, Oct 1 (PTI) South African captain Faf du Plessis has "learnt" his lessons from the disastrous tour of India four years ago and hopes the team's young members will emerge as improved cricketers after the current Test series, beginning on Wednesday.

SPO-HARDIK-INJURY

Lower back injury may keep Hardik out of game for long period By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) India's first-choice all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to miss the upcoming T20 International series against Bangladesh since his lower-back injury has resurfaced and may force him out of action for a long period.

SPO-IPL-AUCTION Kolkata to host IPL 2020 auction on December 19

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The players' auction for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held at Kolkata for the first time, on December 19.

SPO-SL-THIRIMANNE Batted poorly on pitch where ball was not doing much: Thirimanne

Karachi, Oct 1 (PTI) Sri Lanka's stand-in skipper on the Pakistan tour, Lahiru Thirimanne expressed his disappointment at the way his team collapsed in the second one-day international against the hosts here.

SPO-ICC-BRAHWAITE Brathwaite cleared to bowl in international cricket by ICC

Dubai, Oct 1 (PTI) West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite has been cleared to bowl in international cricket by the ICC after it found the bowling action of the Caribbean player legal.

SPO-SANGAKKARA-MCC Kumar Sangakkara takes charge as MCC President

London, Oct 1 (PTI) Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara on Tuesday took over as the first non-British President of the historic Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) here.

SPO-FOOT-AIFF-SESSION AIFF conducts mental conditioning session in Goa

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The All India Football Federation, in coordination with Premier League and Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) conducted a mental conditioning session in Goa with the U-17 women's team coaches and players.

SPO-BAD-MALVIKA Need to gain strength and power to break into top 100: Malvika

By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Bolstered by a dream debut in the senior circuit, young Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod is working on gaining strength and power as she aims to break into top 100.

