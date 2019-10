Juventus announce squad for Bayer clash

Ahead of the clash against Bayer, Juventus on Tuesday announced their 19-man squad.

Maurizio Sarri's side witnessed a 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid during their previous Champions League clash. The club will now compete against Bayer in the league on Wednesday.

Juventus' 19-man squad includes Szczesny, De Ligt, Pjanic, Khedira, Ronaldo, Ramsey, Dybala, Alex Sandro, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Bonucci, Higuain, Rugani, Rabiot, Demiral, Bentancur, Pinsoglio, Bernardeschi, Buffon. (ANI)

