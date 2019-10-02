Sports Schedule for October 2

International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 02-10-2019 09:30 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Sports Schedule for Wednesday, October 2

Cricket South Africa's Tour of India

1st Test in Visakhapatnam from 9:30 am Stories related to Test match.

Exclusive Interview of Sachin Tendulkar National One Day Championship: Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across country

Stories related to state and BCCI elections

Athletics World Championship in Doha

India's Avinash Sable in 3000m steeplechase final

Boxing Preview of Women's World Championship in Ulan-Ude Russia

(India's MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi and host of others in action)

Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League in Panchkula (Haryana)

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls.

