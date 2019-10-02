Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the first Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday. India were 202 for no loss at tea before heavy rain washed out the final session at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA stadium.

India 1st Innings: 202-0

Mayank Agarwal batting 84

Rohit Sharma batting 115 Extras: (LB-1, NB-2) 3

Total: (For no loss in 59.1 overs) 202 Bowler: Vernon Philander 11.1-2-34-0, Kagiso Rabada 13-5-35-0, Keshav Maharaj 23-4-66-0, Dane Piedt 7-1-43-0, Senuran Muthusamy 5-0-23-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)