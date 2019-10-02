Soccer-Guardian's Pemsel appointed Premier League Chief Executive

David Pemsel, the CEO of Guardian Media Group (GMG), will be the new Premier League Chief Executive after his candidacy was approved at a shareholders meeting on Wednesday. Pemsel, 51, who has been with GMG since 2015, is set to join the league before April 2020 with interim Chief Executive Richard Masters set to take up the Managing Director role.

"I am thrilled to have been offered this incredible opportunity," Pemsel said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/1366402. "The Premier League is the most-watched football league in the world and I am very excited to be a key part of that.

"As a football fan, I understand just how important the game is to supporters and our national identity and I am honoured to take the helm of such an influential and prestigious organisation." The Premier League also said it would now begin the search for a non-executive chair.

"We are delighted to welcome David to the Premier League," Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, who is also the chairman of the Premier League Nominations Committee, said. "His straightforward style and personal integrity make him an ideal person to lead the business... We would like to extend our huge appreciation to Richard Masters, who has captained the ship expertly this year as interim chief executive."

