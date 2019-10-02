REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

World number one Novak Djokovic beat Japanese wildcard Go Soeda 6-3 7-5 to move into the quarter-finals of the Japan Open Tennis Championships in Tokyo on Wednesday.

ATHLETICS-WORLD/ Athletics: Coe says athletes must choose their coaches carefully

DOHA (Reuters) - Athletes must choose their coaches carefully to avoid any risk of guilt by association, global athletics boss Sebastian Coe said on Wednesday, two days after a four-year ban was handed to leading American coach Alberto Salazar. UPCOMING

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-RUS/ (PIX) Interview-Russia's Irish connection plot a bigger upset

Interview with Russia captain Vasily Artemyev, who learned his trade at the storied Irish rugby school that produced the likes of Brian O'Driscoll and The Bears' assistant coach, Irishman Mark McDermott, who player for both Leinster and Munster in the 1990s. 2 Oct 16:30 ET, 20:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF-ITA/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa v Italy - News conferences & training

South Africa prepare to play Italy in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Shizouka. 3 Oct 01:30 ET, 05:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ARG/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v Argentina - England name team for Argentina match

England head coach Eddie Jones names the side to face Argentina in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game at the Tokyo Stadium. 3 Oct 03:30 ET, 07:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-GEO-FJI/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Georgia v Fiji

Georgia play Fiji in their Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Osaka. 3 Oct 07:15 ET, 11:15 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL-RUS/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Ireland v Russia

Ireland play Russia in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Kobe. 3 Oct 10:15 ET, 14:15 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-GNK-NAP/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Genk v Napoli

Genk were badly bruised in their Champions League opener and will be unfancied against Napoli, who beat holders Liverpool in their last group game. 2 Oct 16:55 ET, 20:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ZSP-SLB/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Zenit Saint Petersburg v Benfica

Zenit St Petersburg meet former European Cup winners Benfica in a Champions League Group G match. 2 Oct 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-INT/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - FC Barcelona v Inter Milan

Barcelona host Inter Milan in Champions League Group F. 2 Oct 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIL-CHE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Lille v Chelsea

2 Oct 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-VAL-AJA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Valencia v Ajax Amsterdam Valencia host Ajax Amsterdam in Champions League Group H.

2 Oct 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-LYO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer Soccer - Champions League - RB Leipzig v Olympique Lyonnais 2 Oct 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga. 3 Oct 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO/FRA (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - France v Turkey

France's coach Didier Deschamps announces players to play against Iceland and Turkey in Group H of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 3 Oct 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-CZE-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - England squad announcement & Gareth Southgate news conference.

3 Oct 13:00 ET, 17:00 GMT SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-GRE-FLA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Gremio v Flamengo Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Semi Finals - First Leg - Gremio v Flamengo in Porto Alegre

2 Oct 00:30 ET, 04:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

3 Oct 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT GOLF-SHRINERS/

Golf - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open first round World number one Brooks Koepka makes his first PGA Tour appearance of the new season as he heads a strong field at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

3 Oct CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/

Cricket - India v South Africa - First test India and South Africa meet in the first of the three-test series in Visakhapatnam.

3 Oct TENNIS-BEIJING/

Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - China Open The WTA hosts a Premier Mandatory tournament in Beijing.

3 Oct TENNIS-TOKYO/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Japan Open Action from day four of the Japan Open - an ATP 500 event in Tokyo.

3 Oct 02:00 ET, 06:00 GMT TENNIS-BEIJING/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - China Open Action from day four of the China Open - an ATP 500 event in Beijing.

3 Oct 03:00 ET, 07:00 GMT ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV)

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 Day seven of the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

3 Oct 13:35 ET, 17:35 GMT ESPORTS-F1/ (TV)

Esports - First live show of F1 ESports Pro Series Esport stars take part in second round of Formula One's Pro Series.

2 Oct 18:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

