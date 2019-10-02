The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League.

SPO-LD IND Rohit makes dream debut as Test opener before rain washes out final session

By Bharat Sharma Visakhapatnam, Oct 2 (PTI) Rohit Sharma's Test career got a new lease of life as he struck an unbeaten 115 in his first innings as an opener to take India to a commanding 202 for no loss against South Africa before rain washed out the final session of the series-opener, here on Wednesday.

SPO-IND-ROHIT

Opening the batting just suits my game, says Rohit By Bharat Sharma

Visakhapatnam, Oct 2 (PTI) Emphasising that opening the batting suits him, Rohit Sharma said he was mentally prepared to make the switch as he scored an unbeaten 115 in his first Test innings as opener on Wednesday.

SPO-HAZARE Hazare Trophy: Pandey, Rahul take Karnataka to victory

Bengaluru, Oct 2 (PTI) Skipper Manish Pandey and opener K L Rahul shone with the bat as Karnataka defeated Chhattisgarh by 79 runs in their Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare trophy here on Wednesday.

SPO-ATH-WORLD-ANNU

After finishing eight in World C'ships, Annu says give equal opportunities to women Doha, Oct 2 (PTI) A creditable eight-place finish in the World Athletics Championships under her belt, India's top javelin thrower Annu Rani has called for giving equal opportunities to women in sport as they can also perform and bring laurels to the country.

SPO-TENDULKAR-INTERVIEW

It's not just numbers but what you bring to table that matters: Tendulkar on opening slot By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The role of an opener in Test cricket requires a different philosophy and mindset, where the ability to translate talent and intent into consistent performance is paramount, insists the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

SPO-ATH-WORLD-IND Asian champion P U Chitra crashes out of 1500m in World C'ships

Doha, Oct 02 (PTI) India's P U Chitra ran her personal best in the women's 1500m first round heats but that was not enough to advance further in the World Athletics Championships here on Wednesday.

SPO-PAK-TEAM Pakistan recall Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad for T20I series against Sri Lanka

Karachi, Oct 2 (PTI) Head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq on Wednesday recalled Pakistan's enfant terrible duo of Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

SPO-IND-LD MUTHUSAMY Indian-origin South African cricketer makes his dream Test debut

By Bharat Sharma Visakhapatnam, Oct 2 (PTI) Batting all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy on Wednesday realised his dream of playing international cricket for South Africa and he could not be happier that his debut is against the country of his origin: India.

SPO-BOX-WOM-WORLD-LD PREVIEW

Women's world boxing: 'Magnificent Mary' along with bunch of debutants shoulder Indian medal hopes

Ulan Ude (Russia), Oct 2 (PTI) Six-time champion M C Mary Kom's seemingly endless reservoir of experience makes her a strong medal contender yet again but the spotlight will also be on some youngsters when India takes guard at the World Women's Boxing Championship starting here on Thursday.

SPO-BAD-JUNIOR India bow out after 1-4 loss to Japan at BWF World Junior Mixed Team

Kazan (Russia), Oct 2 (PTI) India put up a spirited effort before going down 1-4 to higher-ranked Japan in their last Group E encounter to draw curtains on their campaign at the World Junior Mixed Team Championships here on Wednesday.

SPO-HAZARE-GROUP B Odisha beat Himachal by 3 runs in Vijay Hazare match

Vadodara, Oct 2 (PTI) Off-spinner Govinda Poddar grabbed four wickets for 27 runs to help Odisha beat Himachal Pradesh by a narrow three-run margin in a rain-curtailed Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, here on Wednesday.

SPO-HOCK-IND-WOM Indian women's hockey team lose 1-3 to Great Britain

Marlow (England), Oct 2 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team tasted its first defeat on England tour when they went down 1-3 to Great Britain in the fourth match here on Wednesday.

SPO-HAZARE-PLATE Vohra hits century in Chandigarh's big win

Dehradun, Oct 2 (PTI) Opener Manan Vohra smashed a 64-ball 108 not out as Chandigarh thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by 90 runs to secure their second successive win in the Plate Group of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament here on Wednesday.

SPO-KAPIL-CAC Kapil tenders resignation from "non existent" CAC, Gaekwad to follow suit

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Kapil Dev has tendered his resignation from the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) in the wake of Conflict of Interest notice served by Ethics Officer DK Jain but the former India captain didn't need to put in his papers for a "non-existent committee".

SPO-BCCI-AGM CoA issues General Body Meeting notice, asks 'compliant' members to attend

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Wednesday officially called for BCCI's General Body Meeting on October 23 but made it clear that only 'compliant' members will be allowed to attend.

SPO-APTE-LODHA Same person in family can't keep control: Former MCA prez Apte critical how Lodha reforms fell flat

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The basic tenet of Justice RM Lodha panel's constitutional reforms for Indian cricket has fallen flat after most of state units are being controlled by family members of disqualified office-bearers, feels former Maharashtra Cricket Association president member Abhay Apte.

SPO-ATH-WORLD-LD IND Avinash in 3000m steeplechase final after late night drama; Annu finishes 8th in javelin

Doha, Oct 2 (PTI) India's Avinash Sable qualified for the men's 3000m steeplechase finals under dramatic circumstances while Annu Rani failed to repeat her impressive qualifying round form to finish eighth in the women's javelin throw in the World Athletics Championships here.

