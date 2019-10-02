Bills QB Allen (concussion) not cleared to play yet

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains in the NFL concussion protocol but was set to take part in individual drills on Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott told reporters. Still, he has yet to be cleared for full football activity. Backup Matt Barkley is preparing to play in case Allen can't on Sunday against the Titans (2-2) in Nashville, Tenn.

"We'll get them both ready, but with Josh being in the protocol, he'll do some individual drill work out there, but other than that he's in the protocol," McDermott said. "We've got a lot of confidence in Josh. We've got a lot of confidence in Matt and that's where it is." Allen suffered the concussion as he attempted to run for a first down on Sunday against New England and was hit, helmet to helmet, by cornerback Jonathan Jones. Buffalo (3-1) lost 16-10.

McDermott cautioned that Allen, in his second year, is going to have to learn to protect his body if he wants a long career. "I think he continues to learn. He's still a very young player," McDermott said. "Every young player has to figure out how to play in this league. Number 1 to be effective -- and to play a long time."

In three games this season, the 23-year-old Allen has completed 60.3 percent (79 of 131) of his passes for 903 yards. He's thrown three touchdown passes and six interceptions. Running back Devin Singletary and cornerback Taron Johnson were set to be limited in practice on Wednesday with hamstring injuries.

