Scoreboard at lunch: India Vs South Africa

Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Thursday. India 1st Innings:

Mayank Agarwal not out 138 Rohit Sharma st de Kock b Maharaj 176

Cheteshwar Pujara not out 6 Extras: (LB-1, NB-2, W-1) 4

Total: (for one wicket in 88 overs) 324 Fall of wickets: 1-317

Bowling: Vernon Philander 16-3-50-0, Kagiso Rabada 19-7-47-0, Keshav Maharaj 35-4-121-1, Dane Piedt 9-1-63-0, Senuran Muthusamy 9-1-42-0.

