Soccer-Lawrence named in Wales squad for Euro qualifiers, Ramsey returns

Derby County forwards Tom Lawrence, who was arrested and charged with drink-driving last month, was on Thursday named in the Wales squad for their Euro 2020 qualifying games against Slovakia and Croatia later this month. The 25-year-old was charged by Derbyshire Police alongside his Derby teammate Mason Bennett following a collision on Sept. 24 as the Championship club's skipper Richard Keogh sustained a knee injury that ruled him out for the season.

Lawrence played in the second-tier club's 2-2 draw against Barnsley on Wednesday after missing their 3-2 home win over Birmingham on Saturday. Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey returns to the 26-man squad after shaking off a hamstring injury that kept out of the first half of their qualifying campaign.

Wales will travel to Slovakia on Oct. 10 before returning to Cardiff to face Group E leaders Croatia three days later. Manager Ryan Giggs also included fit-again captain Ashley Williams, winger Rabbi Matondo and striker Tyler Roberts.

Wales are fourth out of five teams in their group with six points after four games but have a game in hand on their rivals. Croatia top the group with 10 points, one more than Slovakia.

