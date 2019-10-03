Sanjay Naik set to be Mumbai CA Secy, Amol Kale will be new VP

Sanjay Naik and Amol Kale of the influential Bal Mahaddalkar group are set to become secretary and vice-president of the Mumbai Cricket Association, for which the polls will be held here on Friday. Vijay Patil, education baron, is set to be elected MCA President unanimously as reported by PTI on Tuesday.

The cricket body put up the final list of the contesting candidates on its website on Thursday, a day ahead of the polls. After that it became clear that there were only single applications for the post of secretary and vice president and that were of Naik and Kale and hence they are set to be elected unopposed.

There were 27 candidates in the fray for the Apex Council including former player Amit Dani. The voting will be held from 8-11 am on Friday and 39 international cricketers including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar are eligible to vote.

Final list of contesting candidates: President: Vijay Patil Vice President: Amol Kale, Secretary: Sanjay Naik

Joint Secretary: Sangam Lad and Shahalam Shaikh Treasurer: Jagdish Achrekar and Mayank Khandwala.

