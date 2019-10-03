South Africa were 39-3 at stumps on day 2 of first Test against India

South Africa were struggling at 39 for 3 at stumps on the second day of the opening Test against India here on Thursday. Opener Dean Elgar (27 not out) and Temba Bavuma (2) were at the crease at the draw of stumps.

The visitors are still trailing by 463 runs. Earlier, India declared their first innings at 502 for 7, built around Mayank Agarwal's (215) maiden double ton and Rohit Sharma's 176.

Brief Score: India: 502 for 7 in 136 overs (Mayank Agarwal 215; Keshav Maharaj 3/189)

South Africa: 39 for 3 in 20 overs (Dean Elgar 27; Ashwin 2/9).

