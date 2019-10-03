DDCA nominates president Rajat Sharma as its representative at BCCI AGM

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Thursday nominated president Rajat Sharma as its sole representative for the BCCI AGM scheduled on October 23. In a resolution passed by the DDCA Apex Council, 11 out of the 15 members, have fully backed senior journalist Sharma's name as their sole representative at the BCCI meetings, including its AGM, and take part (as voter member) in the board's elections as and when held.

The resolution forwarded to the BCCI electoral officer and CoA stated: "We, the members of Apex Council of the DDCA, hereby convey our complete and unequivocal trust in the leadership of Mr. Rajat Sharma, President, DDCA. We also declare and affirm his nomination as DDCA Representative on the BCCI, including for inclusion of his name in the electoral roll for the forthcoming BCCI elections." "Our formal resolution so nominating him under Article 18(4)(q) of the Articles of Association of the DDCA has been separately sent to you along with the prescribed Representative Nomination Form."

While secretary Vinod Tihara, who has been Sharma's biggest opposition in the state unit had raised objection, the resolution on the day settled the issue once and for all. Joint Secretary Rajan Manchanda said that there was never any doubt over Sharma being their representative in the BCCI.

"It's unfortunate that some people started a negative campaign with their own vested interests in mind, thus tarnishing DDCA's image." Meanwhile, the members through their resolution also cautioned BCCI against the "self-nomination" of Tihara as the representative of DDCA.

"We, the undersigned, wish to assert that this action of Vinod Tihara is in utter defiance of the decision of the Apex Council of which he had full knowledge, and is in breach of the Articles of Association of the DDCA, both amounting to serious misconduct." The resolution, while pointing out to his anti-DDCA activities, further stated that Tihara is "not a person fit or appropriate for such a responsible role as DDCA Representative." PTI KHS

