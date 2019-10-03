Roger Binny elected president of KSCA, his team sweeps posts

Former India cricketer Roger Binny and his team swept the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) election held here on Thursday. Roger Binny was elected as the president while J Abhiram became the vice-president. Santosh Menon and Shavir Tarapore were elected as secretary and joint secretary, Vinay Mruthyunjaya, who was elected Treasurer, told PTI.

Binny defeated Captain M M Harish, while Abhiram won against Joseph Hoover. Santosh Menon and Mruthyunjaya defeated Raghuram and B N Madhukar respectively. Tarapore won against Preet Hegde, the new treasurer of KSCA said.

There were 1,066 voters. It was a landslide victory for Binny, Mruthyunjaya added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)