Sports News Roundup: World record holder Mayer out of decathlon; WADA suspends Athens anti-doping laboratory

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

World record holder Mayer out of decathlon

World record holder Kevin Mayer of France pulled out of the world championship decathlon after seven events on Thursday after suffering what appeared to be a pulled hamstring in the 110 meters hurdles. Mayer, locked in a duel with Canadian Damian Warner for the gold medal, made his first pole vault attempt but ran straight through the pit then stood on the mats and blew a kiss to the crowd.

Koepka healthy again after stem cell treatment but game rusty

Brooks Koepka is healthy again but his game was ailing as he shot a mediocre one-under-par 70 in his first start of the new PGA Tour season at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Thursday. A day after revealing he had undergone stem cell treatment on a troublesome left knee, Koepka was far from his best at TPC Summerlin, trailing early Canadian leader Nick Taylor by seven strokes.

Kubica's F1 sponsor questions Williams' actions

The Williams Formula One team defended their decision to retire Robert Kubica's car from last Sunday's Russian Grand Prix after the Polish driver's sponsors demanded an explanation on Thursday. Kubica, 34, has already announced he is leaving the struggling former world champions at the end of the season and Polish state-run oil refiner PKN Orlen are set to go with him.

Formula One plays down talk of new teams from 2021

Formula One has played down talk of new teams lining up on the starting grid in 2021, saying there were currently 'no serious discussions' about such a move. The Liberty Media-controlled sport issued a statement after some would-be entrants aired plans to enter once changes aimed at leveling the playing field and making racing more competitive and affordable come into force.

Osaka sets up quarter-final clash with Andreescu in Beijing

Fourth seed Naomi Osaka beat American Alison Riske 6-4 6-0 in the China Open in Beijing on Thursday to set up a quarter-final clash with U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu. Osaka, who won the Pan Pacific Open in Japan last month, converted five of eight break points and won the final 10 games in a row to wrap up the contest in 73 minutes -- her seventh consecutive win in the Asian swing.

Eid Naser destroys field, stuns Miller Uibo to win 400 meters

Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser destroyed the field and stunned Olympic champion Shanuae Miller-Uibo as she became the first Asian to win the women's 400 meters world title on Thursday. The Nigerian-born Eid Naser, 21, surged past Miller-Uibo on the back straight to win in 48.14 seconds, the third fastest time in history.

Athletics-Germany's Kaul wins thrilling decathlon battle

Germany's Niklas Kaul survived a grueling battle to win the world championship decathlon gold on Thursday after the event was blown wide open by the withdrawal of injured defending champion Kevin Mayer. Even with French world record holder Mayer out of the way with a hamstring problem, it was far from smooth sailing for Kaul on a rollercoaster day that saw a different name at the top the leaderboard after each of the five events.

Correa faces lengthy rehab after 17 hours of surgery

Formula Two driver Juan Manuel Correa has spoken publicly for the first time since he suffered severe leg injuries in an accident in Belgium last August that killed French racer Anthoine Hubert. The Ecuadorian-American's family said in a statement that he had undergone 17 hours of surgery in London on Sunday and should be able to leave hospital in six weeks' time.

WADA suspends Athens anti-doping laboratory

Greece's Doping Control Laboratory in Athens has been suspended for up to six months by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after non-conformities were found during an inspection. In a statement WADA said the Athens lab had not met the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL), including "in relation to the lack of institutional support and investment for the laboratory".

Basketball: No panic as Mystics await injured Delle Donne's WNBA Finals status

An injury to Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne could flip the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Finals on its head but the team are refusing to panic as they contemplate life without the game's best player. The reigning WNBA Most Valuable Player was diagnosed with a herniated disk after leaving early during a Game Two loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday that tied the best-of-five series at one game apiece.

