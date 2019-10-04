Rugby-France fullback Ramos, hooker Mauvaka ruled out of World Cup

Three-times finalists France have lost fullback Thomas Ramos and hooker Peato Mauvaka for the World Cup in a mounting injury toll for Les Bleus in Japan. Ramos twisted his left ankle during Wednesday's win over the United States in Fukuoka and will be replaced by Vincent Rattez, the French rugby federation said on Friday.

Mauvaka felt pain in the captain's run in the leadup to the United States game and will be replaced by Toulon's Christopher Tolofua. France had already had winger Wesley Fofana and prop Demba Bamba ruled out of the World Cup by injuries. France, who beat Argentina in their opening game, play their third Pool C clash against Tonga on Sunday.

