Vaibhav Gehlot elected as president of Rajasthan Cricket Association

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, on Friday was elected as the president of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, on Friday was elected as the president of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA). After being elected as the chief of the organisation, Vaibhav said that his aim will be to help youngsters who have an interest in cricket.

"Now that I have won the elections, I will take everyone with me to work towards the development of cricket in Rajasthan.... Our aim will be to help youngsters who have an interest in cricket and want to move ahead in the game," Vaibhav Gehlot told reporters. Vaibhav also stated: "I assure you that I will always encourage Rajasthan's cricket-lovers and will move ahead keeping together everybody who is associated with cricket."

Earlier in the Lok Sabha elections, Vaibhav had unsuccessfully contested from Jodhpur parliamentary constituency. (ANI)

