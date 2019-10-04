Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the opening Test between India and South Africa, here on Friday. India 1st Innings: 502/7 declared

South Africa 1st Innings: (Overnight 39 for 3) Dean Elgar c Pujara b Jadeja 160

Aiden Markram b Ashwin 5 Theunis de Bruyn c Saha b Ashwin 4

Dane Piedt b Jadeja 0 Temba Bavuma lbw b I Sharma 18

Faf du Plessis c Pujara b Ashwin 55 Quinton de Kock b Ashwin 111

Senuran Muthusamy not out 12 Vernon Philander b Ashwin 0

Keshav Maharaj not out 3 Extras: (B-8, LB-4, NB-5) 17

Total: (for 8 wickets in 118 overs) 385 Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-31, 3-34, 4-63, 5-178, 6-342, 7-370, 8-376

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 14-2-44-1, Mohammed Shami 15-3-40-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 41-11-128-5, Ravindra Jadeja 37-4-116-2, Hanuma Vihari 9-1-38-0, Rohit Sharma 2-1-7-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)