UPDATE 1-Soccer-Puel lands St Etienne job to return to coaching

Claude Puel is returning to coaching, replacing Ghislain Printant at St Etienne on a three-year-deal, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Former Leicester and Southampton coach Puel, 58, will be back in the French elite three years after leaving Nice, having also led Monaco to the first division title in 2000. Print, who started his job as main coach this season, was sacked on Friday after a series of poor results left Les Verts second from bottom in Ligue 1 ahead of France's fiercest derby against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.

Puel took Southampton to the English League Cup final in 2017 and to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League, but he never won over the Saints' fans and was sacked after one season. He was sacked from Leicester City last February after 16 months in charge.

