Athletics-Barshim soars to high jump gold to delight home crowd

Reuters Doha
Updated: 05-10-2019 01:02 IST
Lifted by a packed stadium, Qatar's Mutaz Barshim soared to victory in the men's high jump at the world championships on Friday to give the hosts a long-awaited first gold medal.

With the crowd at Khalifa Stadium on their feet for every jump, Barshim delivered the performance they demanded by clearing 2.37 metres on his first attempt before watching on as his rivals failed to match his effort. Two Russians, who are in Qatar competing as neutral athletes, completed the podium with Mikhail Akimenko taking the silver and Ilya Ivanyuk the bronze.

Barshim became the first man to successfully defend the world high jump crown. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

COUNTRY : Qatar
