Bahamian Steven Gardiner powered to victory in the 400 meters at the world championships on Friday, one month after he was personally affected by the hurricane which devastated his country. Gardiner, who was troubled by an Achilles tendon problem earlier in the season, won in 43.48 seconds, making him the sixth-fastest 400m runner in history, as he went one better than the silver medal he claimed in London two years ago. LA Sparks general manager ditched after rant at players

The general manager of the Los Angeles Sparks Women's NBA team was fired on Friday after ESPN reported that she made racially insensitive remarks in a profanity-laced rant at the players. Penny Toler's tirade came after the Sparks last month lost game two of their WNBA semi-finals against the Connecticut Sun, who went on to sweep the series 3-0. American Muhammad breaks own world record to win 400m hurdles

American Dalilah Muhammad broke her own world record to win the women's 400 metres hurdles at the world championships with a time of 52.16 seconds on Friday, edging out compatriot Sydney McLaughlin in a gripping race. The 29-year-old Muhammad, the 2016 Olympic champion, crossed the finish line 0.04 seconds faster than her previous world record set in July. Qatar celebrates as Barshim soars to high jump gold

Lifted by a packed stadium, Qatar's Mutaz Barshim soared to victory in the men's high jump at the world championships on Friday to give the hosts a long-awaited first gold medal. With the crowd on their feet for every jump, Barshim delivered the performance they demanded by clearing 2.37 meters on his first attempt before watching on as his rivals failed to match his effort. Cuba's Perez rewarded for persistence with discus gold

Cuban Yaime Perez was rewarded for her persistence as she won the discus gold medal at the world athletics championships on Friday, having left empty-handed in her three previous appearances in the event. Perez beat two former champions as the Caribbean nation enjoyed a one-two in the event, although few people seemed to be paying much attention. Barty through to Beijing semis, Osaka ends Andreescu's win streak

World number one Ash Barty battled back from a set down to beat Czech Republic's seventh seed Petra Kvitova 4-6 6-4 6-3 to advance to the semi-finals of the China Open in Beijing on Friday. French Open champion Barty, who had been beaten twice by Kvitova in Australia earlier this year, fired nine aces and converted three of six break points to win the encounter. Thiem tames Murray to reach China Open semis

Top seed Dominic Thiem held off a spirited display from Britain's Andy Murray in a 6-2 7-6(3) victory to reach the China Open semi-finals in Beijing on Friday. Austrian Thiem was off to a flying start as he broke serve in a 14-point opening game, and did so again to move 4-2 up before closing out the first set. Governing body defends Biles dismount grading, U.S. unhappy

The grading given to American Simone Biles' new balance beam dismount has drawn criticism from USA Gymnastics but the sport's governing body said protecting athletes played a critical role in the decision ahead of this month's world championships. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles was not happy with the 'H' difficulty value the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) gave the element and believes it should have been higher. Russian Akimenko takes surprise silver

A few weeks before the world championships, silver medalist high jumper Mikhail Akimenko didn't think he would compete, let alone step onto the podium. The 23-year-old Russian was cleared to compete internationally as a neutral athlete by the IAAF on Sept. 10, just over two weeks before the start of the championships. Japan's Yamanishi takes gold in 20km race walk

Toshikazu Yamanishi of Japan took gold in the men's 20km race walk at the world athletics championships on Saturday, making him a favorite on home roads at next year's Tokyo Olympics. In the sizzling heat and humidity of the Qatari night, Yamanishi had a comfortable lead for the second half of the race, crossing the finish line in one hour 26 minutes and 34 seconds.

