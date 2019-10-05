International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

South Africa make 431 in 1st innings in reply to India's 502/7 declared

PTI Visakhapatnam
Updated: 05-10-2019 10:30 IST
South Africa make 431 in 1st innings in reply to India's 502/7 declared

South Africa were bowled out for 431 in 131.2 overs in their first innings reply to India's 502 for 7 declared on the fourth day morning of the opening Test here on Saturday. Deal Elgar (160) and Quinton de Kock (111) made impressive centuries for the visitors.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was pick of the bowlers for India, registering fine figures of 7 for 145. South Africa still trail India by 71 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019