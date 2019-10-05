Knights throttle Sharks, sweep home-and-home

Tomas Nosek had two goals and an assist and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 34 saves as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights completed a convincing sweep of their season-opening home-and-home with the San Jose Sharks with a 5-1 victory on Friday night. Brayden McNabb scored a short-handed goal, Mark Stone had two assists and William Carrier and Jonathan Marchessault also scored goals for Vegas, which opened the season with a 4-1 victory over the Sharks on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Nosek registered his first career three-point game Friday.

Fleury, playing in his 800th career NHL game, picked up his 441st career win which ranks eighth in NHL history. Barclay Goodrow scored for San Jose, which finished 0-for-5 on the power play while also giving up two short-handed goals. Martin Jones had 19 saves for San Jose before being lifted after two periods for Aaron Dell, who finished with five stops on six shots.

The Golden Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Carrier started the scoring when he collected a backhand pass from Nosek in the left circle and then fired a wrist shot through Jones' pads barely five minutes into the game. Marchessault followed nine minutes later when he redirected Shea Theodore's shot from the blue line past Jones' glove side.

McNabb made it 3-0 at the 15:22 mark of the second period with the first short-handed goal of his career. McNabb broke in alone on the left side and took a cross-ice pass from William Karlsson, then banged in a wrist shot off the inside of the left post. Vegas extended the lead to 4-0 just 1:28 later on Nosek's first goal. Brandon Pirri, who had just exited the penalty box, broke in free on the left side and fired a shot that caromed off the left post and then hit Nosek in the chest in front of the crease and rolled past Jones.

Nosek registered his second goal of the game and the Golden Knights' third short-handed goal of the season when he tapped in a crossing pass from Stone to finish a two-on-one breakout midway through the third period. Goodrow spoiled Fleury's quest for his 57th career shutout with 5:55 remaining when he backhanded in a rebound of a Mario Ferraro shot.

--Field Level Media

