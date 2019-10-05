India were 35/1 in second innings at lunch on Day 4

India were 35 for one in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the opening Test against South Africa here on Saturday. Rohit Sharma (25 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (2 not out) were the two unbeaten batsmen at the crease.

First innings double centurion Mayank Agarwal (7) was the only wicket to fall. India, thus, extended their overall lead to 106 runs.

Earlier in the morning session, South Africa were bowled out for 431 in their first innings in reply to India's 502 for seven declared. Brief Scores:

India: 502 for 7 declared & 35 for 1 in 14 overs (Rohit Sharma 25 not out; Keshav Maharaj 1/31). South Africa: 431 all out in 131.2 overs (Deal Elgar 160, Quinton de Kock 111; Ravichandran Ashwin 7/145).

