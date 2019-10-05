REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

World number one Novak Djokovic eased past Belgian third seed David Goffin 6-3 6-4 at the Japan Open in Tokyo on Saturday to book his place in Sunday’s final against John Millman. US-ATHLETICS-WORLD-MUHAMMAD
American Muhammad breaks own world record to win 400m hurdles DOHA (Reuters) - American Dalilah Muhammad broke her own world record to win the women’s 400 metres hurdles at the world championships with a time of 52.16 seconds on Friday, edging out compatriot Sydney McLaughlin in a gripping race.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-LEI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Leicester City
Liverpool face Leicester City in the Premier League. 5 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-SHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Sheffield United. 5 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-GCF/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Granada
Real Madrid host Granada in La Liga. 5 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-EVE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Everton.
5 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-AVA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Aston Villa. 5 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-ANG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain vs Angers
Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap Paris St Germain host Angers in Ligue 1. 5 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-CRY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Crystal Palace.
5 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-GEN-MIL/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Genoa v AC Milan Genoa host AC Milan in a Serie A match
5 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT TENNIS-SHANGHAI/ (PIX)
Tennis - ATP 1000 - Shanghai Masters Action from day one of the Shanghai Masters.
6 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - Spanish Open Madrid hosts the Spanish Open - the latest round of the European Tour.
6 Oct GOLF-SHRINERS/
Golf - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open final round World number one Brooks Koepka makes his first PGA Tour appearance of the new season as he heads a strong field at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.
6 Oct GOLF-WOMEN-VOLUNTEERS/
Golf - LPGA Tour: Volunteers of America Classic final round Final round coverage of the LPGA event at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.
6 Oct TENNIS-BEIJING/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - China Open Action from the final of the China Open - a WTA Premier tournament in Beijing.
6 Oct CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/
Cricket - India v South Africa - First test India and South Africa meet in the first of the three-test series in Visakhapatnam.
6 Oct GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ (PIX)
2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Stuttgart hosts the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.
6 Oct RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-NAM/ (PIX) (TV)
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v Namibia World champions New Zealand play Namibia in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game at the Tokyo Stadium.
6 Oct 00:45 ET / 04:45 GMT TENNIS-TOKYO/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - ATP 500 - Japan Open Novak Djokovic plays John Millman in the final of the Japan Open - an ATP 500 event in Tokyo.
6 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT MOTOR-RALLY-BRITAIN/ (TV)
World Rally Championship - Wales Rally GB Action from day four of the Wales Rally GB - the 12th round of the World Rally Championship.
6 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT MOTOR-MOTOGP-THAILAND/ (PIX) (TV)
Motorcycling - MotoGP - Thailand Grand Prix Buriram's Chang International Circuit hosts the Thailand Grand Prix - the 15th race of the MotoGP season.
6 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT TENNIS-BEIJING/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - ATP 500 - China Open Action from the final of the China Open - an ATP 500 event in Beijing.
6 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA-TON/ (PIX) (TV)
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France v Tonga France play Tonga in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Kumamoto.
6 Oct 03:45 ET / 07:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-CHE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Chelsea Southampton play Chelsea in the Premier League.
6 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-BOU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth Arsenal face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League 6 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-CAG/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Cagliari
AS Roma host Cagliari in a Serie A match 6 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WLV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. 6 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
