International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Athletics-Jamaica beat Britain for women's relay gold

Reuters
Updated: 06-10-2019 00:56 IST
Athletics-Jamaica beat Britain for women's relay gold

In Doha, though, the fight for gold came down to Jamaica and Britain, the Caribbean nation returning to the top of the podium with a time of 41.44 seconds. Image Credit: Pixabay

Jamaica stormed to world championship gold in the women's 4x100 meters relay on Saturday, beating Britain in a battle that featured 100 and 200m winners Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Dina Asher-Smith. Since 2005 the United States and Jamaica have dominated the event at the world, with the Americans topping the podium four times, including two years ago in London, and the Jamaicans three.

In Doha, though, the fight for gold came down to Jamaica and Britain, the Caribbean nation returning to the top of the podium with a time of 41.44 seconds. Britain took silver in 41.85 and the U.S. bronze in 42.10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Qatar
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019