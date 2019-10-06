Patriots' Burkhead, Chung, Ebner out against Redskins

Running back Rex Burkhead is among three players who won't play for the New England Patriots at the Washington Redskins on Sunday. The Patriots announced on Saturday that Burkhead (foot), safety Patrick Chung (heel) and special teams player/safety Nate Ebner (groin) will not dress for the game.

In Burkhead's absence, Sony Michel and James White are expected to carry the bulk of the load, but rookie Damien Harris could see his first action of the season. The Patriots chose the Alabama product in the third round of the 2019 draft. In four games this season, Burkhead has carried the ball 24 times for 112 yards and a touchdown, adding 117 yards on 14 receptions. Chung has made 17 tackles.

--Field Level Media

