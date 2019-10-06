Athletics-Coleman, Lyles help U.S. end relay gold medal drought

The United States blazed to the 4x100 metres relay title at the world athletics championships on Saturday, setting a new American record of 37.10 seconds and ending a 12-year gold medal drought in the event. Christian Coleman, world champion in the 100m, put the Americans ahead with a stunning start and 200m gold medallist Noah Lyles completed the job on the last leg.

Defending champions Britain took the silver in 37.36 seconds, a European record, as Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake failed to catch Lyles on the final straight. Japan won bronze with a time of 37.43 seconds, an Asian record.

