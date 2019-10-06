Cardinals place OL Mills (knee) on IR

The Arizona Cardinals placed right tackle Jordan Mills on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury. Mills, 28, had started the last two games before sustaining the injury during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Mills signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Sept. 10 after he was cut by the Miami Dolphins. A fifth-round pick by Chicago in 2013, Mills has appeared in 90 games (84 starts) with the Bears (2013-14), Buffalo Bills (2015-18) and Cardinals.

Arizona promoted third-year tight end Darrell Daniels from the practice squad to fill the roster spot. Daniels, 24, played 17 snaps on special teams in the Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)