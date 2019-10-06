Sports News Roundup: American Biles lands new skills at worlds; Japan Open final and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Delle Donne question mark hangs over WNBA finals

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Finals head into Game Three on Sunday with an air of uncertainty, as it remains unclear whether the sport's brightest star will play in the matchup between the Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics. Elena Delle Donne, the Mystics' star forward and league MVP, scored a team-high 22 points in Game One but left Game Two with back spasms and was later diagnosed with a herniated disk.

American Biles lands new skills at worlds

American Simone Biles landed the triple-double on the floor exercise and the double-double dismount off the balance beam at the world gymnastics championships in Stuttgart, Germany on Saturday to have two new skills named after her. The triple-double -- a triple-twisting double backflip -- on the floor exercise will now officially be named the "Biles II" while the double-double tuck (two flips and two twists) dismount off the beam will simply be called the "Biles".

Kovacs snatches shot put gold on final throw

American Joe Kovacs produced the third best shot put of all-time, 22.91 meters, to snatch the world championship gold medal from New Zealand's Tomas Walsh with his final throw on Saturday. Holder Walsh had looked poised for a successful defense of his crown when he opened the competition with 22.90 but he was forced to settle for bronze when he was beaten by a second American at the death.

New international pro swimming series stirs excitement

A cavalcade of Olympic and world champions including Katie Ledecky, Florent Manaudou, Sarah Sjostrom and Chad Le Clos joined forces for what they hope will be part of the sport's future in Indianapolis on Saturday. The inaugural meeting of the professional International Swimming League (ISL) predictably produced some sizzling times.

Ethiopia's Desisa wins midnight marathon in sprint finish

Lelisa Desisa ended an 18-year wait for Ethiopia when he triumphed in a sprint finish against compatriot Mosinet Geremew to win a midnight marathon at the world athletics championship on Sunday. On another stifling Doha evening, five runners were still in with a shout with two kilometers left before Desisa and Geremew finally wore them down and broke away, with Desisa winning in two hours 10.40 minutes. Amos Kipruto of Kenya took bronze.

ATP roundup: Djokovic cruises into Japan Open final

Top-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic reached his fifth final of the season on Saturday, beating David Goffin of Belgium 6-3, 6-4 at the Rakuten Japan Open in Tokyo. Djokovic, who hasn't dropped a set in the event, will face Australian qualifier John Millman in Sunday's final.

Na rides hot putting streak to two-shot lead in Las Vegas

Kevin Na enjoyed another sizzling day with the putter, jumping to a two-shot lead with a 10-under-par 61 in the third round at the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Saturday. A day after shooting 62, Na incredibly went even lower in pleasant conditions at TPC Summerlin.

NFL notebook: Bears promote Bray to backup QB

The Chicago Bears promoted Tyler Bray from the practice squad on Saturday and he will serve as the backup quarterback to Chase Daniel for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders in London. Daniel is starting against Oakland after Mitchell Trubisky injured his left shoulder in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Top 25 roundup: No. 10 Florida subdues No. 7 Auburn

Lamical Perine's 88-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave No. 10 Florida the cushion it needed to ride out a 24-13 victory against No. 7 Auburn in an SEC clash Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. Perine's dash gave the Gators (6-0, 3-0 SEC) an 11-point lead with 9:04 to play, and their defense did the rest. The win was their eighth in their last 10 home games against Top 10 opponents and extended their overall winning streak to 10 games.

Coleman, Lyles help U.S. end relay gold drought

A United States quartet led by Christian Coleman blazed to the 4x100 meters relay title at the world athletics championships on Saturday, clocking the second-fastest time ever at 37.10 seconds to end a 12-year gold medal drought. Coleman, world 100m champion, put the Americans ahead with a stunning start and 200m gold medalist Noah Lyles completed the job, crossing the line with his arms raised triumphantly in the air as his team mates celebrated wrapped in American flags.

