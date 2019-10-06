Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday, Oct 6

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Report: Vikings fined WR Diggs over $200K Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been fined more than $200,000 for missing practices and mandatory meetings early this week, according to an ESPN report. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-DIGGS, Field Level Media - - Report: Roethlisberger fined for Apple Watch on sideline Injured Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is reportedly upset with the NFL over a $5,000 fine he received for a uniform violation during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-ROETHLISBERGER, Field Level Media

- - Sunday's NFL game coverage (all times ET) Bills at Titans, 1 p.m. Ravens at Steelers, 1 p.m. Bears vs. Raiders (at London), 1 p.m. Falcons at Texans, 1 p.m. Jets at Eagles, 1 p.m. Patriots at Redskins, 1 p.m. Jaguars at Panthers, 1 p.m. Buccaneers at Saints, 1 p.m. Vikings at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cardinals at Bengals, 1 p.m. Broncos at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Packers at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. Colts at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. - - NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

- - NCAAF NCAA notebook Wrapping up the day in NCAA football news and notes. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

- - - - BASKETBALL WNBA Finals Game 3: Washington at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.

- - MLB NL Division Series: Braves at Cardinals Game 3 The Cardinals will send venerable right-hander Adam Wainwright (14-10, 4.19 ERA) to the Busch Stadium mound with the series tied at 1. - -

BASEBALL-MLB-STL-ATL, expect ASAP after 4:10 p.m. ET game, Field Level Media NL Division Series: Dodgers at Nationals Game 3 The series shifts to Washington for Game 3 of the NLDS after the Nationals tied it up at one game apiece on Friday. Anibal Sanchez replaces Max Scherzer as Washington's starting pitcher after Scherzer pitched in relief in Game 2. BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-LAD, expect ASAP after 7:45 p.m. ET game, Field Level Media - -

Preview: Yankees at Twins Game 3 Minnesota turns to right-hander Jake Odorizzi in a bid to stave off elimination in Game 3 vs. the New York Yankees. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-MIN, expect by 8 p.m. ET game, Field Level Media - - Preview: Astros at Rays Game 3 Right-hander Zack Greinke takes the mound for the Houston Astros as they try to complete a sweep against the Tampa Bay Rays in their ALDS series. BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-TB, expect by 1 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

- - Preview: Braves at Cardinals Game 4 BASEBALL-MLB-STL-ATL, expect after 4:10 p.m. ET game story, Field Level Media

- - Preview: Dodgers at Nationals Game 4 BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-LAD, expect after 7:45 p.m. ET game story, Field Level Media - - Nationals' Sanchez replaces Scherzer as Game 3 starter Anibal Sanchez, not Max Scherzer, will start Game 3 of the National League Division Series for the Washington Nationals, the team announced on Sunday morning. BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-LAD-SANCHEZ-SCHERZER, Field Level Media

- - Ex-Orioles catcher Etchebarren dies at 76 Andy Etchebarren, who won two World Series with the Baltimore Orioles, died Saturday at age 76. BASEBALL-MLB-BAL-ETCHEBARREN-OBIT, Field Level Media - - - -

NHL Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern): Tampa Bay at Carolina 5 p.m. Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. - - NHL roundup Summary coverage of all NHL games Sunday HOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media, expect multiple versions

- - Game previews: Previews of October 7 action in the NHL. HOCKEY-NHL, expect previews of most games by 11 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF PGA recap Coverage of Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas LPGA recap Coverage of Volunteers of America Classic in Irving, Texas

- - - - TENNIS WTA recap Osaka tops Barty in China Open final Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka rallied to beat current No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final at the China Open on Sunday. TENNIS-WTA-CHINA-OPEN, Field Level Media

- - ATP roundup Coverage of ATP action in Tokyo and Beijing TENNIS-ATP, Field Level Media - - NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series at Dover 2:30 p.m.

- - - - SOCCER USWNT USWNT vs. South Korea at Chicago, 2 p.m.

- - MLS Coverage of October 6 games (regular season finale for all teams. All games at 4 p.m. ET) New England Revolution at Atlanta United FC Cincinnati at D.C. United Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas LA Galaxy at Houston Dynamo Colorado Rapids at Los Angeles FC N.Y. Red Bulls at Montreal Impact Chicago Fire at Orlando City New York City FC at Philadelphia Union San Jose Earthquakes at Portland Timbers Minnesota United at Seattle Sounders Columbus Crew at Toronto FC Real Salt Lake at Vancouver Whitecaps

- - - - ESPORTS (Select clients. Contact sales for more information) CS:GO—DreamHack Masters Malmo, last match at 11 a.m. ESPORTS-CSGO, Field Level Media - - - -

