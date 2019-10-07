Brady, Patriots romp over struggling Redskins

Tom Brady passed for 348 yards to move into third place on the NFL's all-time passing yardage list as the New England Patriots methodically produced a 33-7 victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday at Landover, Md. Brady moved past Brett Favre (71,838) with a 15-yard completion to Julian Edelman with 6:56 left in the third quarter. He finished the game with 71,923 to creep within 17 yards of second-place Peyton Manning (71,940). Drew Brees is the all-time leader with 74,845.

Brady completed 28 of 42 passes with three touchdown passes and one interception while recording his 90th career 300-yard passing effort for the Patriots (5-0). Edelman caught eight passes for 110 yards and one touchdown, and Brandon Bolden and Ryan Izzo also hauled in scoring receptions for New England. Sony Michel rushed for 91 yards and a score on 16 carries for the Patriots, who have outscored their opponents 155-34.

The Redskins are 0-5 for the first time since 2001. Washington quarterback Colt McCoy completed 18 of 27 passes for 119 yards and one interception in his first appearance since breaking a leg 10 months ago. Case Keenum (foot) was inactive for the game.

Steven Sims Jr. scored on a 65-yard run for the Redskins. Washington struck first when Sims took a jet sweep handoff and dashed 65 yards down the right sideline before the Patriots scored the final 33 points.

Brady tossed a 6-yard scoring pass to Edelman with 7:09 left in the opening quarter, but Mike Nugent pushed the extra point wide right. Nugent was signed on Thursday due to Stephen Gostkowski's season-ending hip injury. Nugent fared better on his next two kicks, booting field goals of 37 and 23 yards in the second quarter to give New England a 12-7 halftime advantage.

The Patriots ramped up the attack in the third quarter and increased their lead to 12 on Brady's 29-yard scoring pass to Bolden. The running back slipped out of the backfield to the right and easily beat Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson to make the catch and scoot into the end zone with 10:57 left in the quarter. Brady passed Favre on the next drive as New England navigated 88 yards on six plays. The excursion was culminated by Michel's 14-yard jaunt to make it 26-7 with 4:35 remaining left in the stanza.

The Patriots tacked on another touchdown when Brady teamed with a wide-open Izzo on a 10-yarder with 9:14 remaining. It was Izzo's first career scoring reception.

