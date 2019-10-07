England name Chris Silverwood as head cricket coach

London, Oct 7 (AFP) England have appointed Chris Silverwood as their new head coach to replace Trevor Bayliss, who stepped down last month at the end of his contract.

While former India and South Africa coach Gary Kirsten and Surrey's director of cricket Alec Stewart emerged as contenders to succeed the Australian, Silverwood was described as the "outstanding candidate" by a three-man England and Wales Cricket Board selection panel. (AFP) ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)