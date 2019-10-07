International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

England name Chris Silverwood as head cricket coach

PTI London
Updated: 07-10-2019 14:50 IST
England name Chris Silverwood as head cricket coach

London, Oct 7 (AFP) England have appointed Chris Silverwood as their new head coach to replace Trevor Bayliss, who stepped down last month at the end of his contract.

While former India and South Africa coach Gary Kirsten and Surrey's director of cricket Alec Stewart emerged as contenders to succeed the Australian, Silverwood was described as the "outstanding candidate" by a three-man England and Wales Cricket Board selection panel. (AFP) ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019