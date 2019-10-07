International Development News
Umpire dies in Pakistan after suffering heart attack on ground in club tournament

PTI Karachi
Updated: 07-10-2019 22:04 IST
Umpire dies in Pakistan after suffering heart attack on ground in club tournament

A local umpire, who was a popular figure in the cricket circles, died on Monday after collapsing on a cricket ground while supervising a club level tournament match. Naseem Sheikh suffered a heart attack while standing in a match of a lawyers' tournament at the TMC ground and was rushed to hospital.

"He fell down while supervising the match. He was rushed in a ambulance to a nearby hospital but expired on the way," a match organiser said. Sheikh, who was 56, was a butcher by profession but his love for the game had led him to become a qualified umpire.

