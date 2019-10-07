Charity Commissioner asks MCA to get its constitution confirmed by CoA

The Charity Commissioner on Monday asked the Maharashtra Cricket Association to get its constitution "confirmed" by the Committee of Administrators before passing any order. "... I am of the considered opinion that prior to passing any order, it is desirable to call upon applicant to bring confirmation or approval of the Hon'ble CoA appointed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court that the Constitution at annexure A which is filed before this authority for registration is in tune with the Constitution of BCCI," Assisstant Charity Commissioner A D Tidke said in the order.

"... or this Authority needs to issue request letter enclosing annexure A to the Hon'ble Committee of Administrator to get confirmation of the CoA that annexure A is the approved Constitution and it is in tune with the Constitution of BCCI," he added. He said the present application be kept pending till the appropriate communication and direction comes from the CoA.

"However, application at exhibit 11 and 12 filed by objector/caveator stands disposed in terms of observations made in this order in para 16." The CoA, chaired by Vinod Rai, had issued show-cause notices to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, Haryana Cricket Association and MCA for their constitution not being in line with BCCI Constitution.

