Rays 3B Diaz exits with foot injury

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz departed Monday's American League Division Series Game 3 against the Houston Astros due to an injured left foot. His availability for Game 4 on Tuesday hasn't yet been determined.

Diaz struck out in the bottom of the first inning of Tampa Bay's 10-3 win and played two innings in the field. When his spot came up in the bottom of the second, Matt Duffy pinch-hit for him and remained in the game at third base. Diaz missed more than two months with a fractured left foot, returning for the final game of the regular season on Sept. 29.

He displayed issues while trying to field Yordan Alvarez's grounder in the first inning and then made a wild throw to first base. "Sore, but I think he's OK," Rays manager Kevin Cash said after the contest about Diaz. "The play in the first inning that Alvarez hit, that was our concern going in and playing him, whether it's first or third base, just that quick agility movement. When you're running, when you hit a ball, you kind of have the thought process to go run.

"Well, when a ball kind of comes off a bat, you're not sure which way it's going to go, I think that really grabbed his foot. But we went and had the doctor look at it. He seems to be fine." Diaz is hitless in nine ALDS at-bats. He slugged two homers in last Wednesday's wild-card victory over the Oakland Athletics.

The 28-year-old Cuban batted .267 with 14 homers and 38 RBIs in 79 regular-season games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)