WR-needy Raiders reportedly acquire Bills' Jones

The Oakland Raiders are dealing for Buffalo Bills third-year wide receiver Zay Jones, according to a report Monday night from ESPN's Chris Mortensen. The Bills are to receive a fifth-round draft pick in 2021, Mortensen reported, citing sources who are not named.

The Raiders have needed help at wide receiver in part because of the departure of Antonio Brown before the start of the regular season, and with Tyrell Williams (foot) and J.J. Nelson (knee) out with injuries. The Bills drafted Jones in the second round out of East Carolina in 2017, the 37th player taken overall. He played in 31 of Buffalo's 32 games over the previous two seasons, making 25 starts. In 2018, when he played in all 16 games and started 15 of them, he finished with 56 catches for 652 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jones has seven catches for 69 yards this season, all posted in Buffalo's first four games. The Bills perhaps signaled their willingness to part with Jones on Sunday by bringing up a practice squad player, Duke Williams, and giving him Jones' spot. Williams was on the field for 51 snaps and made four catches against the Tennessee Titans, while Jones played just one snap with no completions.

Jones is perhaps more known for an incident in Los Angeles in March 2018 when he was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism. TMZ posted a video that purportedly showed a naked Jones struggling with his brother, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones, in the hallway of a building. The clothed man is trying to control the naked man, who is heard saying, "I'm going to fight for Jesus."

Broken windows and blood-covered walls are subsequently seen in the video. Prosecutors declined to prosecute Zay Jones for felony vandalism because of "insufficient evidence."

