Harbhajan Singh 'surly' trolls Veena Malik

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh who is known for his wit, on Tuesday, trolled Pakistani actor Veena Malik, saying she should brush up her language skills before putting out something in public domain. Malik who was trying to defend Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had tweeted: "PM Imran khan DID talk about peace in his speech. He talked about the reality and the horror that will surly occur when the curfew is lifted and sadly there's gonna be a bloodbath. He clearly states that it's not a threat but a fear Don't you understand English? @harbhajan_singh".

Harbhajan, formally known as 'The Turbanator' among cricketing fans was quick to spot a spelling error in Malik's tweet and he wasted no time in taking a jibe at the outspoken actor. "What do u mean by surly? Oh is it surely ?? lo Ji Dekho yeh Angreji Inki (Just see their level of English).. chill pill next time try and read before u put something in English," Harbhajan tweeted.

Netizens also stepped on the bandwagon to troll Malik for not knowing English. "Haha in jaise angreji mene punjab me theke se nikalne k baad logo ko bolte bhot dekha hai (I have seen people stepping out of the liquor stores speak better English in Punjab)," one Twitter user commented.

"Spinner se panga na lo, esa ghumayega k ghum jayegi (You should not mess with a spinner, they know how to spin a web)," tweeted another. "Inki national problem hai ye (speaking wrong English is their national problem)," tweeted another.

In 2010, Veena had appeared in the Indian television reality show Bigg Boss Season 4. Following year, she became part of the Cricket World Cup reality show in India, called "Big Toss" with Rakhi Sawant. In 2012, Veena debuted in Bollywood with an item song in Gali Gali Mein Chor Hai and continued to work in Indian films until 2014. (ANI)

