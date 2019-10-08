NBA's Silver says won't compromise values, to discuss situation in China visit

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Tuesday the league was not willing to compromise and backed members' right to express their opinions, in the face of anger from China following an executive's tweet supporting protesters in Hong Kong .

Silver told reporters in Tokyo he would discuss the situation with officials from Chinese partners in Shanghai later this week. He said he hoped Chinese fans would understand the league's position.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-NBA head Adam Silver defends response over tweet uproar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)