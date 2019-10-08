International Development News
Development News Edition
NBA's Silver says won't compromise values, to discuss situation in China visit

Reuters Hong Kong
Updated: 08-10-2019 15:24 IST
NBA's Silver says won't compromise values, to discuss situation in China visit

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Tuesday the league was not willing to compromise and backed members' right to express their opinions, in the face of anger from China following an executive's tweet supporting protesters in Hong Kong .

Silver told reporters in Tokyo he would discuss the situation with officials from Chinese partners in Shanghai later this week. He said he hoped Chinese fans would understand the league's position.

COUNTRY : China
