Injured Smriti Mandhana ruled out of ODI series against South Africa

India women's opener Smriti Mandhana was ruled out of the ODI series against South Africa on Tuesday due to a fracture in her right toe.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 08-10-2019 18:03 IST
India opener Smriti Mandhana. Image Credit: ANI

India women's opener Smriti Mandhana was ruled out of the ODI series aNegainst South Africa on Tuesday due to a fracture in her right toe. Seam bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been added to the team as a replacement.

"Smriti Mandhana, the No.1 batter in the @MRFWorldwide Women's ODI Rankings, has been ruled out of India's ODI series against South Africa with a fractured toe. Seam-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been called up as her replacement," ICC tweeted. India squad: Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-capt), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma

India and South Africa will take on each other in a three-match ODI series, slated to begin from October 9. (ANI)

