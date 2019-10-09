Falcons place S Cyprien on IR, sign CB White

Veteran safety Johnathan Cyprien's tenure with the Atlanta Falcons lasted just one game, as the team placed him on injured reserve Tuesday with an undisclosed injury. Cyprien, who missed all of 2018 with a torn ACL, was acquired from Philadelphia on Sept. 30 in a trade that sent linebacker Duke Riley to the Eagles.

Cyprien, 29, had two tackles in his Atlanta debut in Sunday's 53-32 loss against the Houston Texans. A second-round pick by Jacksonville in 2013, Cyprien started 60 games with the Jaguars from 2013-16 and 10 games with the Tennessee Titans in 2017. He played in four games with Philadelphia. His career totals include 514 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.

Also Tuesday, the Falcons signed cornerback D.J. White off the Eagles' practice squad and signed offensive lineman John Wetzel to the active roster. White, an Atlanta native who played collegiately at Georgia Tech, was a sixth-round pick by Kansas City in 2016. He has 14 tackles and one interception in 13 games with the Chiefs (2016) and Indianapolis Colts (2017).

